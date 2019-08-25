|
|
Gary Hixenbaugh, age 84, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Charleroi, Pa., on July 24, 1935, a son of the late Charles and Cleota Porter Hixenbaugh.
Gary first worked at Corning Glass in Charleroi, Pa. and was drafted in the Army Signal Corps and served his duty as a sergeant. Later, he became a graphic designer, working for Pittsburgh Erie Color Plate Inc. Gary subsequently became part owner and vice president of the Erie company.
He was an accomplished tenor singer with the group "The Four Days," which started in high school and became very popular at local dances and later at clubs in the Pittsburgh area. Gary and his group mates, at Harry Belafonte's request, performed a song at a Pittsburgh club.
During his retirement years, Gary enjoyed the companionship of his wife, Kathleen, watching his grandsons grow up, and creating a garden of outstanding plants and shrubs. He grew award-winning phaleonopsis orchids as a member of the Orchid Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kathleen; stepchildren, John Caporale and Lori Colvin (Tim); a twin sister, Gail Neville (Ray) of Mayfield Village, Ohio; grandsons, Nick and Dan Haller, Malik and Roman Michael Caporale; great-grandson, Noah Haller; and sister-in-law, Lee Wolfe (Richard). He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street. East. Girard.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019