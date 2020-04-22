|
Gary J. Bennett, 65, of Erie, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Union City, Pa., on October 14, 1954, a son of the late James and Doris Fredericks Bennett.
Gary graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School where he earned seven varsity letters in baseball and wrestling. He was inducted into the Fort LeBoeuf Athlete Wall of Fame in 2011. Gary went on to receive a baseball scholarship to Edinboro University. He worked for Paul E. Seymour Tool & Die for 21 years. Gary was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William Bennett; his brother-in-law and friend, George "Chuckster" Campbell; and his grandson, Isaiah Allegretto.
Survivors include the love of his life and best friend, Mary Jane Parrish Bennett; his son, Justin Bennett (Jaime); his daughter, Lacey Wiseman (Dustin); his stepson, Michael Allegretto (Melanie); his two stepdaughters, Susan Stachera (Michael) and Sara Allegretto (Andrew Wilcox); his 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Isaiah, Joseph, Jesse, Veira, Brianna, Raegyn, Gavin, Eva, Liam, and Asher; his four brothers, James Bennett (Rose), Ronald Bennett (Janice), Mark Bennett (Terri), and Scott Bennett (Paul); his three sisters, Helen Bowen, Shirley Ferraro, and Sandee Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines funeral services are private. A future gathering will be held by the family
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
