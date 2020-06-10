Gary J. Rilling
It is with profound sadness that the family of Gary J. Rilling announces his passing on June 7, 2020, after a valiant battle with a Glioblastoma, brain tumor, at the age of 72.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Henry J. and Ida (Vogel) Rilling. Also, the family continues to mourn the loss of Allison, A. (Rilling) Crawford, daughter, wife, mother, in 2018.

Gary will forever be remembered by his wife of 46 years, Annette Meko Rilling, Ed.D. and his son and best friend, Jonathan M. Rilling and his wife Kristine (Rock) Rilling. Gary will be remembered by James A. Meko, wife Kathleen (Keim), Andrew C. Meko, wife Jane (Tudor), and Joseph A. Meko, wife Kathleen (Spangler). He is further survived by Jeffrey Crawford, son-in-law. He will be remembered by his grandchildren, Harper, Austin, Haidyn and June.

A heartfelt "thank you" is extended to Frances Jane Cochran for her many years of love and support of the family.

Gary was a graduate of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, having earned a B.S., M.Ed., plus PA School Administrative Licensing. He spent his teaching career at Fort LeBoeuf School District, ultimately becoming an administrator serving all levels. He served as an Interim Principal in the Iroquois School District after his retirement. He was an avid sports memorabilia collector and a life-long Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Twins fan. He was an active member of Grace Church, McKean, serving in various roles. He was especially honored to lead a Life Group at that site. Faith, family and friends kept him focused in life. His life was far richer because of these gifts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends are invited to virtually attend his memorial service Friday at 11 a.m. by visiting www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com and accessing Gary's obituary and tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gary J. Rilling, Allison Rilling-Crawford Scholarship, General McLane Foundation, 11771 Edinboro Road, Edinboro, PA 16412. Burial, at Laurel Hill Cemetery, is private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
