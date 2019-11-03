|
|
Gary "Jonesy" Jones, a well known and respected figure in the community passed away at home on November 1, 2019 after a short illness.
Gary was born to Robert and Francis Jones, the oldest of three brothers and two sisters.
He was a 1973 graduate of Harborcreek High School.
Gary was known for his professional talent in carpentry as well as his avocations in stained and beach glass creations. He also was the founder and creator of "Jones'ys barbeque sauce which is well known, particularly in north western Pennsylvania.
Gary was a man of diverse interests outside of his profession including community activities, sports and creative hobbies. He was a dedicated member of Crescent Hose for nearly 40 years and served as Cherry Festival Chairman for many years. His dedication to the community was second to none, especially his commitment to the North East Fire Department. As such, he was honored to have been chosen as Grand Marshal of the 2019 Cherry Festival Parade.
During the fall football season, Gary could be depended on to supply the North East Little Gridders with BBQ sandwiches with his legendary BBQ sauce. He was also renowned for his homemade five alarm habanero pepper sauce and homemade tomato juice which was an anticipated annual event. Gary was a tenacious golfer and enjoyed playing cards with honorary firemen and friends.
His favorite vacation for many years was an annual trip to northern Ontario where he practiced the fine art of relaxation, unsuccessful fishing, playing cribbage and hiking. He also enjoyed frequent trips to Chambersburg to visit his daughter and granddaughter.
It is difficult to encapsulate the life of a person such as Gary into a few paragraphs, but in essence he was a dedicated father, grandfather, husband, fireman, skilled craftsman, entrepreneur, friend to many and just an all around great guy.
He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Galbraith; his daughter Kimberly (Andy) Mills and granddaughter, Kayla. He is further survived by his mother; brothers Tim (Darci), Steve (Jodi) and Mike (Rebecca); sisters Linda (Paul) and Sandy (Brian); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday, November 4th from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North East Fire Department or Community Nursing Services of North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019