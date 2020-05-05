|
Gary Knowles, of Fairmont, Nebraska, formerly of Erie, passed away at the age of 68, on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home, following a short illness, with his girlfriend of 25 years, Connie Lavalier, by his side. He was born in Erie, on November 24, 1952, son of the late Robert and Lois Knowles.
Gary and Connie moved to Fairmont in 2000 from Norwich, Conn., where he was a proud member of Polish Legion American Vets. Connie has worked as a CNA and MA at Fairview Manor in Fairmont, and Gary worked as a talented carpenter and handyman, and was known to mow grass or fix things for whomever needed the help. His favorite pastime was going to auctions; if there was one going on, he was sure to be here. He will be sorely missed.
In addition to Connie, Gary leaves behind his two sons, Zakary Knowles of California, and Ryan Engles of Connecticut, and their families; and one brother, Bruce Knowles of Erie, and his family.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabitha; and brother, Richard.
Private interment will be held at the Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd, is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2020