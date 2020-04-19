|
Gary L. Meyer, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, due to natural causes. He was born on February 13, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer G. Meyer and Virginia Mae Clements Thor.
Gary started his career at Gilbert Scobell's house while in high school, and after graduation he started working at Scobell Co. as a truck driver retiring as President after 53 years of service at the age of 68 due to health reasons. He told everyone he started by delivering pipe on his bicycle. Those who knew Gary would tell you that if possible, he would still be at work today.
His father, Elmer, also worked at Scobell Co. as a purchasing agent. Gary's sons Greg and Todd also followed in his footsteps. Greg worked for the Pipefitters Union for Scobell and just recently retired on April 1st. Todd still works at Scobell and is the current President.
Gary "GUNNER" graduated from East Hight School in 1955 where he played baseball and basketball. He was also a member of the track and cross-country teams.
Gary was a longtime President of East Erie Turners and Turnwald until its closing.
He was also a member of the Maennerchor, Sienbenbuerger, Nuova Aurora, and Federation of Clubs. Gary was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church where he played in the men's basketball and softball leagues for many years. He was also the coach of the boys' basketball team at Emmanuel for years. He was an avid bowler having bowled at the Cesare Battisti Club and East Erie Turners. He took his four children bowling every Sunday as they were growing up to the Cesare Battisti Club and then continued the tradition with his children and grandkids at East Erie Turners.
Gary had a generous heart. He loved his four children and would do anything from them. He took them on several vacations via car to Florida other places along the Atlantic coast. They all drove to California for a month to visit his sister. He loved to arm-wrestle, and he could beat most people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father and his wife, Kathleen M. (Kierzek) Meyer in January 2019, also, his sister-in-law Mary M. Copple and her husband John.
Gary is survived by his four children, Cheryl Ritts (Bruce), Greg Meyer, Robin Manna (Mark), and Todd Meyer, all of Erie. He was also the grandfather of Nicole Petruso-Chylinski (Pete), Paul Petruso (Lindsay), Matt Petruso, Nicolas Meyer, Sarah Alicea-Torres (Bert), Sabrina Meyer, Danielle Ritts, and Gary C. Meyer.
He is further survived by his four great-grandchildren, Kaden, Talia, Airianna, and Liam.
Gary is survived by two sisters, Donna Wing (Dick) of California, and Sandra Schertzer (Don) of Arizona, and one sister-in-law, JoEllen Gorniak (Gary) of Florida.
He was loved by many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC Guidelines, Funeral Services and Burial will be private.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials can be made to the or Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.
Funeral Arrangements are by Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty.
