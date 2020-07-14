1/1
Gary L. Petrick
Gary Lee Petrick, of Cambridge Springs and recently Erie, Pa., died in an accident on June 25, 2020, at age 66. As a spiritual brother, husband, father, relative, friend and just a nice guy he will be missed by many.

He was the third son of Joseph and Marion Petrick (deceased) of Cambridge Springs. A 1971 grad of Fort LeBoeuf, he farmed with his family and eventually was employed full time at General Electric. He could always be counted on to help friends and neighbors. Gary loved all of creation and enjoyed many outdoor activities.

Gary was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1991 and spent the remainder of his life as a bible student, sharing with others what he learned. He worked hard serving the Cambridge Springs and Belle Valley (Erie) congregations. He spent many hours teaching interested ones at SCI Cambridge Springs. Later, he took part in the Bosnian language ministry with the Belle Valley Congregation.

He is survived by his wife Eve, brothers Joseph (Linda), John (Janet), Dale (Sandra), and Steven, children Daniel (Brenda), Megan Foltz (Darin), Jennifer Saul (Eric), Sarah Hale (Zack), Nicholas (Jen), ten grandchildren, and a large extended family.

Philip Sheldon, a brother with the Belle Valley congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, will officiate his memorial service via Zoom on August 1st at 1:00 p.m. Links will be provided for the congregations and family.

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
