Gary Lee Mordan, 67, of Meriden, formerly of Erie, Pa., husband of Dottie (Hamilton) Mordan, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 21, 1952, a son of the late Welsh (Pete) and Florence (Shadduck) Mordan.
Gary retired September 2017 from WI Clark Inc., Wallingford where he worked for 15 Years as parts correspondent and inventory control. He was a member of Temple Lodge No 16 AF & AM, Zem Zem Shriners, Mount Olivet Commandery #30. He enjoyed golf, bowling, cards, cruises, loved to talk and tell jokes, and was honest, loyal, kind, loving, intense and stubborn as all heck. He always admitted when he was wrong, and was a hard worker. He loved the local social clubs (PBA) in Meriden, Conn., and the American Legion at Waterford, Pa. He loved spending time with family and friends and loved finding words in different languages, especially finding the word moron in 23 languages.
In addition to his wife, Dottie, Gary is survived by his sister-in-law, Liz Hamilton and her wife, Deb, of Bellefonte, Pa.; his brothers-in-law, Bob Hamilton and Jimmy Hamilton; sister-in-law, Carol (Bland) Hamilton; several cousins including special cousins, Mary Lou Conner and Jimmy Conner and his wife, Betty, and Darrell Powell and his wife, Virginia; his nephew, Nelson Hamilton and his wife, Karima; and his nieces, Clare and Sarah Hamilton.
Gary's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service to be held at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral hom, The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.
In lieu of flowers gifts in his memory can be made to Development and Donor Relations Department, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 23, 2020.