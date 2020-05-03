|
|
Gary Lee Spiliopulos, age 76, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Affectionately known as "The Greek" to those who knew him, Gary was born in Erie, on April 13, 1944, son of the late Tom and Vera Pulos.
He graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1964 and retired as a machinist from Electric Material in 2006.
Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Christa Spiliopulos; his lifelong friend, Linda Spiliopulos; a sister, Marie; and a brother, Harley. Gary is survived by his daughter, Jessicalynn Nihill (Ken) of Erie; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Nihill of Millcreek; a grandson, Sean Davidson Jr. of Erie; two sisters, Leora, and Katrina; and three brothers, Butch, Davie, and Tommy. He is further survived by two stepsons, David Ochs (Brandi), and Joseph Ochs (Wendy); and his step-grandchildren, Dakota, Brendon, Hailey, Kira, and Blake.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020