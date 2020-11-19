Sue and the entire Shallenberger family, I am deeply sorrowed for your loss. Gary was a Godly man, humble, funny and a great friend. There are no words that will ease the pain, when we loss a loved one, especially so young. However, we know he is with the Lord praising Him. No more pain or suffering. You may find it odd but I can just imagine he and Jerry are shooting some pool together. Love you my friend, Marianne Schroeder

Marianne Schroeder

Friend