Gary M. Shallenberger, age 54, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Allegheny General. He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 4, 1966, a son of Clyde R. and Judith Short Shallenberger.
He graduated from McDowell High School. He worked for Commercial Hardware for 20 years, working his way up to engineer. He recently transferred to Erhlinger Hardware Consultants. Gary was a strong Christian man and a member of Millcreek Community Church. He enjoyed golfing and riding his motorcycle. He and his wife Sue traveled across the country on their motorcycle. He was an amazing son, husband and father and was just a kind human being.
In addition to his parents, Gary is survived by his wife of 25 years Susan Szczesniak Shallenberger; his son Brandon and his fiancé Emily Thomas; his brothers Bob (Laura) and Mark (Terry) Shallenberger; his sister Brenda (Brian) Berchtold; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506 on Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. until the time of a private service at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jim Hodge of Harborcreek Community Church
. All CDC Guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing, and capacity limits. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St.
