1/1
Gary M. Shallenberger
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary M. Shallenberger, age 54, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Allegheny General. He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 4, 1966, a son of Clyde R. and Judith Short Shallenberger.

He graduated from McDowell High School. He worked for Commercial Hardware for 20 years, working his way up to engineer. He recently transferred to Erhlinger Hardware Consultants. Gary was a strong Christian man and a member of Millcreek Community Church. He enjoyed golfing and riding his motorcycle. He and his wife Sue traveled across the country on their motorcycle. He was an amazing son, husband and father and was just a kind human being.

In addition to his parents, Gary is survived by his wife of 25 years Susan Szczesniak Shallenberger; his son Brandon and his fiancé Emily Thomas; his brothers Bob (Laura) and Mark (Terry) Shallenberger; his sister Brenda (Brian) Berchtold; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends are invited to call on the family at Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506 on Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. until the time of a private service at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jim Hodge of Harborcreek Community Church which will be livestreamed on Burton's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. All CDC Guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing, and capacity limits. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Millcreek Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
Dear Sue & Brandon, so sorry for your loss. We are lifting you up in our prayers. Can't believe this. I picture him with you and the motorcycle with his sweet smile and quiet, caring personality. Love you, Remember he is with the Lord and at peace.
Melissa Taylor
Friend
November 17, 2020
Sue and the entire Shallenberger family, I am deeply sorrowed for your loss. Gary was a Godly man, humble, funny and a great friend. There are no words that will ease the pain, when we loss a loved one, especially so young. However, we know he is with the Lord praising Him. No more pain or suffering. You may find it odd but I can just imagine he and Jerry are shooting some pool together. Love you my friend, Marianne Schroeder
Marianne Schroeder
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved