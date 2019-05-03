Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Gary R. Baughman Obituary
Gary R. Baughman, age 53, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.

He was born in Erie, on May 21, 1965, a son of Carol Raymond Baughman and the late Richard Baughman.

Gary graduated from Academy High School in 1984. He was employed in the maintenance department of Country Fair for many years and worked as an usher at Erie Insurance Arena. He was a volunteer at Belle Valley Fire Department and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Gary enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews, and was a kind man, always there to help anyone in need.

In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his dear friend, Tom Holz.

Gary is survived by his mother, Carol and his siblings, Tim (Lisa) Baughman, Jody Baughman, Karen (David) Lyons, Randy (Ginger) Baughman and Robert (Becky) Baughman. Gary is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Burial will be in Whispering Pines Cremation Garden.

Memorials may be made to Belle Valley Fire Department, 1514 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2019
