Gary S. Koech, 82, of Tidioute, Pa., and formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Warren General Hospital. Born on March 7, 1938, in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Sydney Joseph and Rita D. Herman Koech.
In 1961, in Erie, Pa., he married the former Heather See Koech, who passed away in August of 2009.
Gary was a graduate of Girard High School. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1957-1963 and took part in Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica. He was a member of St. John R.C. Church in Tidioute, Pa., and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus State Council. Gary owned and operated Syd's Place in Erie, Pa., for most of his adult life until his retirement.
Gary is survived by his three sons – Gary Koech and his wife, Allie, of Burlington, West Virginia, Christopher Koech of Port Allegany, Pa., and Joseph Koech of Erie, Pa.; four grandchildren – Jacob, Jordan, Jasmine, and Gary III; three great-grandchildren; and two nieces – Patty and Barbara.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gary was preceded in death by a grandson – Joseph Koech, and a sister – Karen Taylor.
Friends may call at St. John R.C. Church, 25 First St., Tidioute, Pa., on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Joseph Kalinowski, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Erie, Pa., at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to place a memorial in Gary's memory may do so to the Warren County Veterans Council, 204 Fourth Ave., Warren, PA 16365. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren, PA. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com
