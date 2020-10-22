1/1
Gary S. Koech
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary S. Koech, 82, of Tidioute, Pa., and formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Warren General Hospital. Born on March 7, 1938, in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Sydney Joseph and Rita D. Herman Koech.

In 1961, in Erie, Pa., he married the former Heather See Koech, who passed away in August of 2009.

Gary was a graduate of Girard High School. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1957-1963 and took part in Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica. He was a member of St. John R.C. Church in Tidioute, Pa., and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus State Council. Gary owned and operated Syd's Place in Erie, Pa., for most of his adult life until his retirement.

Gary is survived by his three sons – Gary Koech and his wife, Allie, of Burlington, West Virginia, Christopher Koech of Port Allegany, Pa., and Joseph Koech of Erie, Pa.; four grandchildren – Jacob, Jordan, Jasmine, and Gary III; three great-grandchildren; and two nieces – Patty and Barbara.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gary was preceded in death by a grandson – Joseph Koech, and a sister – Karen Taylor.

Friends may call at St. John R.C. Church, 25 First St., Tidioute, Pa., on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Joseph Kalinowski, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Erie, Pa., at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to place a memorial in Gary's memory may do so to the Warren County Veterans Council, 204 Fourth Ave., Warren, PA 16365. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren, PA. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John R.C. Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
304 East St
Warren, PA 16365
(814) 723-9270
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved