1/
Gay Darlene Cook
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gay Darlene Cook, of Millcreek Township, passed away on October 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

Born on November 21, 1953, Gay grew up in Waterford and graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School.

She attended Edinboro University and lived for many years in Edinboro.

Gay worked in the retail grocery business and in management positions at Verizon's Erie call center, where she enjoyed working with her team of operators. She loved music - especially Tom Petty - and collectibles.

She will be dearly missed by her brother, Gary Cook of Louisville, Ky., and her nieces, nephews, and their children.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Cook, her father, Gormley Cook, and her stepmother, Lois Cook.

An online Memorial Service is being planned. Please email gaysmemorial@gmail.com and provide your contact information for an invitation.

Memorial gifts may be made to Thrifty Threads, Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro, PA 16412.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Askins Cremation Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved