Gay Darlene Cook, of Millcreek Township, passed away on October 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Born on November 21, 1953, Gay grew up in Waterford and graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School.
She attended Edinboro University and lived for many years in Edinboro.
Gay worked in the retail grocery business and in management positions at Verizon's Erie call center, where she enjoyed working with her team of operators. She loved music - especially Tom Petty - and collectibles.
She will be dearly missed by her brother, Gary Cook of Louisville, Ky., and her nieces, nephews, and their children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Cook, her father, Gormley Cook, and her stepmother, Lois Cook.
An online Memorial Service is being planned. Please email gaysmemorial@gmail.com and provide your contact information for an invitation.
Memorial gifts may be made to Thrifty Threads, Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 128 Sunset Drive, Edinboro, PA 16412.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.