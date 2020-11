Gayle E. (Ashton) Allen, 83, formerly of Platea, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Niagara Village Commons.Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. to the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the Girard Alliance Church, 229 Rice Ave., Girard with Rev. A.B. Edwards officiating.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., and a full obituary will appear in the Friday edition.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits