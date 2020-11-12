Gayle E. (Ashton) Allen, 83, was lifted by the Lord from her earthly family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
She was born September 7, 1937 in Erie, daughter of the late Lewis and June (Fairweather) Ashton.
The family moved to Platea to run the general store in 1946. She met Charles "Bud" E. Allen while going to school at the Platea two-room schoolhouse. She married Bud on October 7, 1955 at the Federated Church in East Springfield after graduating from Albion High School that year. Gayle spent her time as a young mother taking care of four sons, who came to the family in four brief years, later followed by two daughters. Her family was the loving focus of all her time.
Later as her family had grown, Gayle began driving school bus for the Northwestern School District in 1972, a position which she held until her retirement in 1996. Gayle and Bud moved to Lake Helen, Florida, after retirement, while spending summers in Platea. Charles preceded Gayle in death on February 17, 2010. In 2018 Gayle moved to Niagara Village in to be near family. She enjoyed time with many friends at Niagara Village.
Gayle attended the Girard Alliance Church and recently, Erie First Alliance Church, where she was active in the Women's groups of bible study and crafts. She was known as a gifted artist who enjoyed painting ceramics and porcelain. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert C. Allen and a sister in law, Peggy Ashton.
Gayle will be greatly missed by family, which include two daughters, Amy A. McCall (Scott) of Lake City, Michelle G. Ruland (Mick) of Albion; three sons, Gene E. Allen (Kathy) of Great Falls, Va., David C. Allen of Girard, Greg L. Allen (Denise) of Platea; her grandchildren, Nason McCall, Camryn McCall, Ayla Ruland, Alexa Ruland, Katherine Dombkoski (Stephen), Dr. Rebecca Allen M.D., Chris Allen (Tara), Cody Allen, Erin Shuss (Zane), Shannon Brown (Garrett); great-grandchildren, Julia, Nick (Lillie), Jeff, Mackayla; a great-great-grandson, Oliver Allen; a brother, Jack E. Ashton and many nieces and nephews.
.