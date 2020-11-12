1/1
Gayle E. (Ashton) Allen
1937 - 2020
Gayle E. (Ashton) Allen, 83, was lifted by the Lord from her earthly family on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

She was born September 7, 1937 in Erie, daughter of the late Lewis and June (Fairweather) Ashton.

The family moved to Platea to run the general store in 1946. She met Charles "Bud" E. Allen while going to school at the Platea two-room schoolhouse. She married Bud on October 7, 1955 at the Federated Church in East Springfield after graduating from Albion High School that year. Gayle spent her time as a young mother taking care of four sons, who came to the family in four brief years, later followed by two daughters. Her family was the loving focus of all her time.

Later as her family had grown, Gayle began driving school bus for the Northwestern School District in 1972, a position which she held until her retirement in 1996. Gayle and Bud moved to Lake Helen, Florida, after retirement, while spending summers in Platea. Charles preceded Gayle in death on February 17, 2010. In 2018 Gayle moved to Niagara Village in to be near family. She enjoyed time with many friends at Niagara Village.

Gayle attended the Girard Alliance Church and recently, Erie First Alliance Church, where she was active in the Women's groups of bible study and crafts. She was known as a gifted artist who enjoyed painting ceramics and porcelain. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert C. Allen and a sister in law, Peggy Ashton.

Gayle will be greatly missed by family, which include two daughters, Amy A. McCall (Scott) of Lake City, Michelle G. Ruland (Mick) of Albion; three sons, Gene E. Allen (Kathy) of Great Falls, Va., David C. Allen of Girard, Greg L. Allen (Denise) of Platea; her grandchildren, Nason McCall, Camryn McCall, Ayla Ruland, Alexa Ruland, Katherine Dombkoski (Stephen), Dr. Rebecca Allen M.D., Chris Allen (Tara), Cody Allen, Erin Shuss (Zane), Shannon Brown (Garrett); great-grandchildren, Julia, Nick (Lillie), Jeff, Mackayla; a great-great-grandson, Oliver Allen; a brother, Jack E. Ashton and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call (today) Friday, from 4 p.m. to the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the Girard Alliance Church, 229 Rice Ave., Girard.

Burial will be in the Platea Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
5 entries
November 12, 2020
Amy and family, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. Please know that you are all in my prayers. Much love, please take care❤
Barbara J Jarrett
Friend
November 12, 2020
I have so many memories of Gayle throughout my life with my fondest being all my times in Florida with her. Love you Gayle say hi to my mom and june
Don Beckwith
Family
November 12, 2020
Rest in Peace sweet lady.
Sara J Allen
Family
November 12, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Aiello
November 12, 2020
Well we’re do u start. Her sons we went to school , Boy Scouts , hunting with there DAD , fishing with grandpa , been around the family my hole life , even help baby sitting. The girls . My second mom . Now with grandma and grandpa passing. Her One Son BOB , husband BUD , an known GAIL passing they can be together again sad day.
Bucky&karen Snow & family
Neighbor
