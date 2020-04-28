|
|
Private services will be held for Mrs. Gayle L. Martin, 81, of Jacksonville, Ala. Mrs. Martin passed away on April 26, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care.
Mrs. Martin's entire life was oriented exclusively to helping, supporting, and encouraging others. She approached life with a "can do", enthusiastic and loving attitude. Following graduation from Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa., in 1960, she married Lt. Richard Martin and spent the next 29 years establishing 17 different households for their three children, in a multitude of stateside and overseas assignments. Upon retirement from the Army in 1989, Gayle and Col (ret.) Martin established home in Jacksonville, Ala. The ensuing years were devoted to her family, especially their grandchildren, her parish church (St. Charles), and volunteering her time and talents to a multitude of groups, projects, and charitable events.
Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Martin; her parents, Leo and Louise Cummings; and a brother, Charles Cummings.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Col. Richard H. Martin, USA (ret) of Jacksonville, Ala.; a daughter, Marykaren Martin Cox and her husband, Clay, of Wellington, Ala.; a son, Michael S. Martin and his wife, Mary, of Burke, Va.; grandchildren, Morgan Cox Jennings and her husband, Blake, Nicholas Martin, Christopher Martin, Gabriel Cox, and Ian Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions of any amount can be made to the Gayle Cummings Martin Endowed Scholarship Fund at Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16546. These scholarships will be award to students pursuing careers in the health services field.
The Martin family expresses our profound appreciation and gratitude for the compassionate and loving care provided by the Piedmont Health Care Center for the past 18 months.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2020