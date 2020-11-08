1/2
Gayle Louise (Bagley) Wittman
1945 - 2020
Gayle Louise (Bagley) Wittman, 75, of North East, Pa. danced to Ice Ice Baby on her journey to Heaven on November 5th, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Gayle was born on February 8th, 1945 in Indiana, Pa., the daughter of the late Devere and Mary (Armstrong) Bagley.

She graduated from Linesville High School and was later employed by Orton and Jeffery Law Office P.C. until her retirement in 2009. Gayle married Jerome G. Wittman Sr. in 1966 and spent 55 wonderful years with him. Gayle loved singing and dancing, and was a member of the Chancel Choir, North East Choral Club, and the Park United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed playing bridge and spending time at the family hunting camp. Everyone that knew Gayle knew that she was the life of the party, and that her love of life and personality sparked so brightly.

Gayle is survived by her husband Jerome G. Wittman Sr. of North East, Pa.; children, Beth Eckley (Richard) of Hermitage, Pa., Jennifer Burton of North East, Jerome Wittman Jr. (Kathryn) of North East, Jack Wittman (Lauren) of North East; son-in-law, Clinton Burton of Erie; grandchildren, Cierra, Clinton, Tyler, Sydney, Jayden, Colton; siblings, Martin Bagley (Lynette), Danford Bagley (Carol), and Ruth King (Richard).

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Missy Allen for her heartfelt compassion and professionalism during Gayle's illness.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake St., North East, on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service with full Covid 19 safety measures being observed on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Rev. Eric Leonard. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North East Choral Club.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
