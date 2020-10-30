1/2
Genevieve A. Kuhar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve A. Kuhar, age 92, of Erie, passed away on her 73rd wedding anniversary, to join her husband, Vincent in heaven, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born in Erie, on October 30, 1927, daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Plarza Wiertel.

Genevieve was employed at General Electric and then stayed home to take care of her family. She was a member of the Senior Citizen Program at the JFK Center and Mount Calvary. Genevieve was a member of Mount Calvary R.C. Church.

She is survived by three children, John F. Kuhar, Rob Kuhar, and Karen Millis; four grandchildren, Kristen Bogdanski (William), John Kuhar, Spencer Millis (Tiffany) and Cassandra Van Cleve (Raymond); two great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Michael Bogdanski; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "John" Kuhar; and siblings, Frank Wiertel, Leo Wiertel, Mary Gornall, Josephine Kowalski, and Rose Nelson.

Private services are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to take place at the Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Ste 244, Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road) East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved