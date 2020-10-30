Genevieve A. Kuhar, age 92, of Erie, passed away on her 73rd wedding anniversary, to join her husband, Vincent in heaven, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born in Erie, on October 30, 1927, daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Plarza Wiertel.
Genevieve was employed at General Electric and then stayed home to take care of her family. She was a member of the Senior Citizen Program at the JFK Center and Mount Calvary. Genevieve was a member of Mount Calvary R.C. Church.
She is survived by three children, John F. Kuhar, Rob Kuhar, and Karen Millis; four grandchildren, Kristen Bogdanski (William), John Kuhar, Spencer Millis (Tiffany) and Cassandra Van Cleve (Raymond); two great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Michael Bogdanski; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent "John" Kuhar; and siblings, Frank Wiertel, Leo Wiertel, Mary Gornall, Josephine Kowalski, and Rose Nelson.
Private services are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to take place at the Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Ste 244, Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.