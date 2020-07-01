Genny was born in Erie, Pa. She was a teenager, high school graduate, a newlywed, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived a full and happy life; playing bingo, cards, reading and listening to her polka music. She will always be remembered for her delicious pizzelles.
Genevieve M. (Jozefczyk) Kranz was born on August 12, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Brogowski) Jozefczyk. She passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 95.
Genny worked for Erie Registers, Marx Toys of Erie and National Copper in Huntsville, Ala. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She and her husband, Eugene, resided in Huntsville, Ala. from 1977 to 1987. They returned to Erie to be with their family and friends. She was also a member of the Zukor Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Eugene Kranz, May 1, 2003, three brothers, Emil, Walter and Richard Jozefczyk, five sisters, Patricia Jozefczyk, Rose Marie Gross, Louise Wedzikowski, Josephine DeMauri and her twin, Gertrude Kranz.
Survivors include three sons, Donald and his wife Phyllis of Greensboro, N.C., Richard and his wife June of Canton, Ga. and Daniel and his wife Vicki of Huntsville, Ala.; two daughters, Susan Schneider and her husband Gary of Erie and Sandra Hurst of Apex, N.C.; a sister Theresa "Peach" Cafazzo and a sister-in-law, Liz Jozefczyk. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to LECOM Health VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Genevieve M. (Jozefczyk) Kranz was born on August 12, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Brogowski) Jozefczyk. She passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 95.
Genny worked for Erie Registers, Marx Toys of Erie and National Copper in Huntsville, Ala. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She and her husband, Eugene, resided in Huntsville, Ala. from 1977 to 1987. They returned to Erie to be with their family and friends. She was also a member of the Zukor Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Eugene Kranz, May 1, 2003, three brothers, Emil, Walter and Richard Jozefczyk, five sisters, Patricia Jozefczyk, Rose Marie Gross, Louise Wedzikowski, Josephine DeMauri and her twin, Gertrude Kranz.
Survivors include three sons, Donald and his wife Phyllis of Greensboro, N.C., Richard and his wife June of Canton, Ga. and Daniel and his wife Vicki of Huntsville, Ala.; two daughters, Susan Schneider and her husband Gary of Erie and Sandra Hurst of Apex, N.C.; a sister Theresa "Peach" Cafazzo and a sister-in-law, Liz Jozefczyk. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to LECOM Health VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.