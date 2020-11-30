The LORD sent His angel to take Genevieve "Jean" home on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 92.
She resided at the Brevillier Village the past five years, but after a brief illness spent the last two months with family.
Jean was born in Erie December 31, 1927, a daughter of Frank and Mary Romanowski Grutkowski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo S. Wiertel, and sisters, Helen, Ann, Teresa, Frances, Mary Ann, as well as her brothers, Walter and Charlie.
Jean, also known as "Speedy Jeanie", worked at Wolf's Department Store, GE, Niagara Plastics, Marx Toys, Marathon Electric and GTE. But, her most important role was being a mother to three children Leo Wiertel, Ann Marie Wiertel Groniak and Frank Weirtel. She taught us how to pray, work hard, and the importance of faith and family. As children, she also taught us how to appreciate the simple things in life and how to do much with little.
She sang in the church choir, cleaned the rectory, served meals in the cafeteria and participated in numerous church functions. She loved helping others and was always found in the kitchen "cleaning up" after family and other church functions. She found joy in being a help to others and could never just sit down and relax, unless to play pinochle. Jean would tell others they are working too hard and to "take a break", but she kept on going. She loved music and dancing, especially the polka and chicken dance. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sons, Leo (Diane) Wiertel, Frank (Carol) Wiertel, and daughter, Ann Marie (Steven) Gorniak, along with eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Frank Grutkowski and David Grutkowski.
Observing all current Covid-19 guidelines, relatives and friends may attend the visitation on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503, and again on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St. Erie, PA 16503 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may also attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299
Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brevelier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to St Stanislaus Church.
