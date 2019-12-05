|
Genevieve "Jean" M. Forrester, age 104, wife of the late Andrew F. Forrester, died peacefully on Friday November 29, 2019, with her family by her side. Born on July 4, 1915 in Monsessen, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Peter and Frances Kowalski.
Jean resided in Tidioute, Pa. for several years before moving to North East in 1946. She lived on Singer Road, Valley Village, and later moved to Oliver Springs, Tenn. in 2000 to be with her family.
Jean was predeceased by four brothers, John, Stanley, Roman and Ted Kowalski; and a grandson, Thomas Forrester.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley (Barbara) of Oliver Springs, Tenn., and Kenneth of Windsor, Conn.; seven grandchildren, Karyn Horn (Jon) of Canton, Conn., Susan Hagemyer (Derek) of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Sandra Goldenberg (Jaime) of Knoxville, Tenn., Scott Forrester (Tamra) of Charleston, S.C., Cindy Caroll (Brian) of Plainville, Conn., Judy Fullerton (Gary) of Limington, Maine, and Michael Forrester of Orlando, Fla.; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean will be remembered for her sense of humor, storytelling, needlepoint, artwork, and the love and pride she felt for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending the Robertsville Baptist Church in Tenessee.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating the service is Rev. Robert Klecan. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robertsville Baptist Church, 251 Robertsville Road, Oakridge, TN 37830. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019