Genevieve L. Genny (Gack) Cocco
1935 - 2020
Genevieve L. "Genny" (Gack) Cocco, age 85, of Millcreek Township, passed away at her residence, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on January 13, 1935, the daughter of the late William and Velma (Hoefle) Gack Curry.

Genny was a homemaker, and member of St. George Church. She loved flower and tomato gardening, spending winters in Port Charlotte, Fla., going to the Millcreek and Florida parks and sitting on her deck, but God, family and friends were most important to her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cocco.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Knupp and her husband Jay of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Millcreek, four grandchildren, Joseph Knupp and his wife Marissa of Pittsburgh, Jesse Knupp of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Alicia Stimmel and her husband Eric of Hot Springs, Mont., and Joshua Knupp and his wife Cait of Pittsburgh and five great-granddaughters, Emmy, Hannah, Hailey, Vera and Vivian, and one brother, William Gack and his wife Jan of Erie. She valued her loving neighbors and many special lifelong friends, and her dear friend, "Ockie." Several nieces, nephews, great--nieces, and great-nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend the funeral mass Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Please observe all current COVID guidelines, including distancing and wearing a mask.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
26
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
