Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Genevieve R. (Laird) Piekanski


1924 - 2019
Genevieve R. (Laird) Piekanski Obituary
Genevieve R. (Laird) Piekanski, age 95, of Erie, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. Born in Erie, October 27, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Josephine (Yeager) Laird.

Genevieve was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She retired as an office secretary from the former Erie Bolt and Nut Company and was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Stanley J. Piekanski in 1995; an infant son; Laird Piekanski; two brothers, Wilson and Arthur Laird; and three sisters, Florence Humansky, Margaret Anderson, and Gladys Albert.

She is survived by her son, Jim Piekanski, wife Rosalynn, of Erie; two granddaughters, Tara Myers, husband Mike, of Portland, Ore., and Julie LaConte, husband Matt, of St. Louis, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Nora, Colin, and Brynn LaConte; a brother-in-law, Len Kolakowski and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Genevieve's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Mary's Home of Erie for the decade of wonderful care they gave to her.

Memorials may be made to Saint Mary's Home of Erie Benevolent Care Fund, 607 East 26th St. Erie, Pa 16504.

Services and burial were private at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019
