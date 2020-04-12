|
Genevieve Thomas, age 95, of Fairview, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Fairview Manor.
She was born in Pittsburgh, on August 26, 1924, daughter of the late George and Mary Lefko Baran.
She worked as an inspector at Talon in Meadville for 35 years and worked at Spectrum Control in Fairview for several years.
She enjoyed golfing at Overlake Golf Course and was a member of the Ladies Golf League for over 25 years. She was a founding member of the Holy Cross Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She and her husband traveled extensively in the U.S. and Canada.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Thomas, three sisters, Helen Finnucan, Margaret Nogee, and Elizabeth Johnson, three brothers, Theodore Barron, William Barron and Anthony Baran, and son-in-law, Theodore Guzzy, and granddaughter, Theresa Guzzy.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharlene Guzzy of Lake City and many nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview and burial was in St Peter Cemetery in Conneautville.
Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Church, 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview, PA 16415.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020