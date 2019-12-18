|
|
Geoffry T. Matuszewski, age 50, of Columbia, Mo., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on May 10, 1969 in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Franc T. and Dena (Vahl) Matuszewski of North East.
Geoffry graduated from Grinnell High School and was a self-employed artist. Throughout his life, he was a free spirit and loved nature. Geoffry enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, art and mountain biking. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Minni and Aloysius Matuszewski and maternal grandparents, Fritz and Arlene Vahl.
Geoffry will be sadly missed by his parents; a sister, Ashley Matuszewski (Matt) of North East; brothers, Trevor Matuszewski of Nebraska, Taylor Matuszewski of Erie, Christian Matuszewski of North East, and Patrick Matuszewski of Erie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private interment will be held at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
