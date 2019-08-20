Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
1939 - 2019
George A. Guilford Obituary
George A. Guilford, age 79, passed away at home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a long battle with emphysema. He was born in Erie on December 8, 1939 to the late Marion (Alexander) and Jim Guilford. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Guilford and sister-in-law Rose.

George was stationed at Fort Devens where he met his wife, Pat. They married four months later and when you talked to George, he would tell you it was the best decision he ever made. They were married 58 years and had three children together: Dan Guilford (Stephanie), Michele Borsa (Bob), and Vikki Donnelly (Michael). He was affectionately called Poppy by his grandchildren: Michael Botelho and his wife Xi, Jon Guilford, Rachel Borsa (fiancé Brendon) and Zack Borsa, and Michaela, Casey and Cody Donnelly. He is also survived by his niece Tammy (Keith) and brother-in-law Richard Mathieson (Peggy). George and Pat always welcomed strangers and friends alike into their home and treated them like family. They became Foreign Exchange parents in 1983 to Alex Hegner and she has been a daughter ever since. Friends of their children considered the Guilford home their second home and still do. It is a testament to the kind of person George was- welcoming to all, always ready to tell a story and always ready to share what he had with others.

George was a member of the Asbestos Workers Union Local 2 from which he retired in 2001. He was an avid bowler and he passed his passion on to his son, who always called every Monday night to let his dad know how he bowled. George was a member of East Erie Turners and the Siebenbuerger Club. He enjoyed fishing at the cottage on Lake Erie and especially loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports and talking with them about their adventures in life.

George was always proud of his grandchildren and loved to tell all who would listen about their accomplishments, whether it was a new job, home run, three pointer in a basketball game or simply following their passions. He was never a lover of cats but when Michele brought home a kitten as a teenager, life changed. George became a cat lover and they loved him. His best buddy, Trey, will miss the treats and naps on his lap and we all will miss George yelling, "Watch the cat!" whenever someone opened the front door.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Gary Esper, the VNA, EMT'S and Erie Fire Department for their help, professionalism and compassion during his illness.

The one regret George had in life was that he picked up a cigarette as a teenager and did not stop until it was too late. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or the VA.

Friends are invited to celebrate George's life on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019
