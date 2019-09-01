Home

George B. Maksin Jr.


1942 - 2019
George B. Maksin Jr. Obituary
George B. Maksin, Jr., 76, of Monaca, Pa., passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born November 22, 1942, in McKeesport, he was the eldest son of the late George B. Sr. and Betty (Kota) Maksin of Albion, Pa.

He was owner of George Consulting Services.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Mary Jo (Lenze) Maksin; his three daughters, Deneen (Dean) gamble, Renee (Marty) Hernendez, Dana (Chris) Dugan; his sister, Barbara (Jim) Trocki; brother, Larry Maksin; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Maksin; and his beloved grandson, Nicholas.

George was laid to rest on Friday, August 9th, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Monaca.

Condolences can be sent to www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019
