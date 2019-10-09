Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Junkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George C. Junkin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George C. Junkin Obituary
George C. Junkin, age 70, passed away on September 14, 2019, in Warner Robins, Georgia. Born in Erie, on February 14, 1949, he was the son of Howard and Nona Junkin

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Daniel and a sister Margret.

He is survived by his children Lisa, Howard, Rebecca, and Louise, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by three brothers Howard, Stanley, and Russell, and one sister Patty.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.