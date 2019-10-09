|
George C. Junkin, age 70, passed away on September 14, 2019, in Warner Robins, Georgia. Born in Erie, on February 14, 1949, he was the son of Howard and Nona Junkin
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Daniel and a sister Margret.
He is survived by his children Lisa, Howard, Rebecca, and Louise, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by three brothers Howard, Stanley, and Russell, and one sister Patty.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019