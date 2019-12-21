|
George C. Pfeiffer, IV, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 26, 1972, to George and Susan Overton Pfeiffer, III.
George was a 1990 graduate of McDowell High School, where he was on the baseball team, and caddied at the Kahwka Club through his high school years. His love of golf would continue as a career at the Kahkwa Club for the next 32 years.
George is survived by his parents, George and Susan, and a brother, James (Jodi), Rylee and Reagan, of Nashville, Tenn. He is further survived by his aunt, Becky Overton and his uncle, Bruce (Dianne), of Grandview, Tenn, as well as Thomas Gattie (Debbie), Joseph Gattie (Cathy), John Gattie, Lori Gattie, Ann Gattie, and Mary Ziewers (Mike), all of Buffalo, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.
George was preceded in death by his uncle, Gerald Overton, his aunt, Molly Pfeiffer, cousin, Samantha Overton, and his grandparents.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, on Sunday, December 22nd, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held there on Monday, December 23rd, at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, because of his love of animals, especially dogs, memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019