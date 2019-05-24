|
George E. Bidwell, 90, of 21071 Meadow Dr., Saegertown, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Meadville Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
George was born at home, in Cambridge Springs, on October 31, 1928, a son of the late Robert F. and Velma (Swift) Bidwell.
On May 13, 1950, George married Jeanne A. Dalessio; she preceded him in death on May 21, 2009.
He was a member of St. Agatha Roman Catholic Church, Meadville, and a 1947 graduate of Cambridge High School, where he was a star baseball player. In his early years, he was employed by the former Hathaway Bakery in Meadville.
For the past 51 years, George was proud of being a huge part of Fame RV Center in Saegertown, In 1967, he was one of four men to establish the business, which he saw through the transformation of being strictly a family business. During many of those years, he also owned a construction business, having built numerous homes and businesses in the Crawford County area, including the Saegertown Plaza. Additionally, George served as the Mayor of Blooming Valley for more than 20 years; he was a lifetime member of Blooming Valley Fire Department, where he served as Chief for 15 years, and he was a lifetime member of Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department. He was instrumental in establishing the Crawford County Fire School and was an instructor for many years. An avid big game hunter, George hunted in North America, Canada and British Columbia. He was a proud lifetime member of the NRA as well as Saegertown Sportsman Club. His other hobbies included playing softball and golfing, which he continued to do up until age 88. Although George was a very strong supporter of the community, nothing meant more to him than his family. He will be sadly missed.
George is survived by two sons Ron G. Bidwell (Halli) of Cambridge Springs and Daniel R. Bidwell (Teresa) of Saegertown, a daughter Linda Simcheck of Saegertown, six grandchildren Jeremy Simcheck (Abigail), Travis Simcheck (Ashley), Tyler Bidwell (Kaitlin), Derek Bidwell (Chantal), Alec Bidwell, and Laura Bidwell, eight great-grandchildren Nicholas, Mason and Katie Simcheck, Sawyer, Brantley and Bennett Bidwell, and Addison and Wyatt Simcheck, a sister Joanne Amy (Robert) of Saegertown, three brothers Robert Bidwell (Joanne) of Saegertown, Donald Bidwell of Waterford, and Richard (Christine) of Blooming Valley, an aunt Helen Bidwell of Union City, his friend Jane Sanner of Venango, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife Jeanne, of 59 years, George was preceded in death by a sister Mary Bidwell and a son-in-law Mark Simcheck.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-8 at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, where the Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department will pay their tribute at 5:15 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25th, at St. Agatha Roman Catholic Church, 353 Pine St., Meadville, with Fr. David Carter, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of the Americas, officiating.
George will be laid to rest in Venango Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Saegertown Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 164 Saegertown, PA 16433.
