Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Praise Cathedral Church of God
5335 Rt. 89
North East, PA
George E. Lamberson Obituary
George E. Lamberson, age 88, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born in Huntingdon, Pa., on March 26, 1931, to the late Jesse F. and Ethel Newman Lamberson.

George served in the United States Army from October 1952 to October 1954. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, United Nation's Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

He was employed for 38 years for U.S. Silica Company, retiring in 1994. He resided in Mapleton Depot, where he resided for 86 years of his life.

Throughout his life, George enjoyed teaching Sunday School, serving in his church, telling stories, and being outdoors and on the go. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East, Pa.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by sisters, Gloria Arnold and Evelyn White.

He married the love of his life, Donna Louise (Love) Lamberson, on July 23, 1955, and lived happily with Donna for 64 years. George is also survived by his children, David Lamberson (wife Tammy) of Fairfield, Pa., Karen Brown of Mapleton Depot, Pa., Jeffrey Lamberson (wife Melissa) and Pamela Grove (husband, Michael) of North East, Pa., sister, June Harven of Mapleton Depot, Pa., and brother, Ray Lamberson of Huntingdon, Pa., 11 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

He leaves behind a great legacy of laughter and a love of Jesus Christ and his country.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 14th at 1 p.m. at Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 Rt. 89, in North East, Pa. Private interment at Mount Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Praise Cathedral Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019
