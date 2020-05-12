Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for George Welka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Welka


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Welka Obituary
George E. Welka, 79, of Summit, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Cleveland Clinic on May 9, 2020.

He was born in Dunkirk, N.Y. on May 24, 1940.

On March 5, 1962, George married Donna Hess of Erie. Known for having a strong work ethic, George worked with his brother, Henry Welka, at Henry T. Welka and Associates, Surveying and Engineering from 1969 until he retired. George also owned Welka's Disposal.George and Donna operated this business alongside George's brother Harry and his sister-in-law Susan.

George enjoyed many activities such as fishing, boating, hunting, golfing, the Brother's Bowling League and helping to organize annual beef roasts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna L. Welka; he was a loving father to Cyndy (Gary) McKniff, Lisa McCommons and Carinn (Jason) Papucci. He is also survived by his brothers, Harry (Susan) Welka and James (Donna) Welka. He was a proud grandfather of Bethenie and Emily and great-grandfather of Carter.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Welka, his stepbrother, Roger Sanford, and his mother and father, Mary and Henry Welka.

A service for the family will be held privately. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Perry Highway Hose Company, 8281 Oliver Road, Erie, PA, 16509 noted as "Memorial for George Welka". Arrangements by Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -