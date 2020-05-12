|
George E. Welka, 79, of Summit, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Cleveland Clinic on May 9, 2020.
He was born in Dunkirk, N.Y. on May 24, 1940.
On March 5, 1962, George married Donna Hess of Erie. Known for having a strong work ethic, George worked with his brother, Henry Welka, at Henry T. Welka and Associates, Surveying and Engineering from 1969 until he retired. George also owned Welka's Disposal.George and Donna operated this business alongside George's brother Harry and his sister-in-law Susan.
George enjoyed many activities such as fishing, boating, hunting, golfing, the Brother's Bowling League and helping to organize annual beef roasts.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna L. Welka; he was a loving father to Cyndy (Gary) McKniff, Lisa McCommons and Carinn (Jason) Papucci. He is also survived by his brothers, Harry (Susan) Welka and James (Donna) Welka. He was a proud grandfather of Bethenie and Emily and great-grandfather of Carter.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Welka, his stepbrother, Roger Sanford, and his mother and father, Mary and Henry Welka.
A service for the family will be held privately. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Perry Highway Hose Company, 8281 Oliver Road, Erie, PA, 16509 noted as "Memorial for George Welka". Arrangements by Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020