George G. Schneider, 85, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor, Girard, after an extended battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born to the late George Edward and Helen (Filzer) Schneider on November 26, 1934.
He graduated from Academy High School Class of 1953, where he had been a standout athlete. George was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1955 until 1957 in the 69th Infantry Division, and served in Berlin, Germany as a member of the honor guard at the Brandenburg Gate.
He was a lifelong sports enthusiast, playing regimental basketball while in Berlin for the "Berlin Bears" and American Legion baseball locally. In later years, he was seen playing church league basketball and handball at the downtown YMCA. He enjoyed golfing and playing horseshoes. George was also an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing primarily in Erie and McKean counties.
He was employed by Hammermill (International) Paper Company for 43 years, where he worked as a lab technician in the papermill section of the plant. While employed, he served for many years as a union steward representing the AFL-CIO in labor negotiations. After his father's death in the early 1970's, George took over the family business, Schneider Lamp Repair, and operated it around his swing shifts at Hammermill.
He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Erie. He was a lifetime member of the Siebenbuerger Club and was also a member of the Erie Elks Club.
George spent his retirement well; learning how to ballroom dance with his wife Carol, as well as traveling locally, throughout the United States, and in Europe.
His greatest joy was the health and well-being of his family.
George was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry, Morris and Edward and his sister, Rose Helen Alwens, as well as many dear friends..
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Carol (Davenport) Schneider; sons, Craig Schneider and his wife, Diane (Evans) of Cottonwood, Ariz., Daiv Schneider and his spouse, Bill Miller of Jacksonville, Fla., and John Schneider and his wife, Laura Crook of Scappoose, Oregon, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Schneider family wants to extend its appreciation to the staff of Pleasant Ridge Manor and West Lake Woods, Veteran Administration Home Care of Erie for their compassionate and excellent care over the years.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of George's life will be scheduled at a later date. Private funeral services with family members and burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 14 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504 or Second Harvest Fook Bank of Northwest PA, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
