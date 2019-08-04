Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mentor Harbor Yacht Club
George Halle Hays


1926 - 2019
George Halle Hays Obituary
George Halle Hays, of Mentor, Ohio, born March 25, 1926, died on July 19, 2019.

George is survived by his wife, Susan Fryling Zurn, three children, Peter, Carrie and Will, four stepchildren, Karen, Peter, Heidi and Doug, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Mentor Harbor Yacht Club on September 14th from 4-6 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or to the American Civil Liberties.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019
