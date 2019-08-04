|
|
George Halle Hays, of Mentor, Ohio, born March 25, 1926, died on July 19, 2019.
George is survived by his wife, Susan Fryling Zurn, three children, Peter, Carrie and Will, four stepchildren, Karen, Peter, Heidi and Doug, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at the Mentor Harbor Yacht Club on September 14th from 4-6 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or to the American Civil Liberties.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019