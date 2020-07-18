George J. Boxer, 84, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on October 16, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Zielinski) Boxer.
George graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and attended Cathedral Prep. He then became a barber and joined his Father in the family business. George retired after 50 years of devoted service to his customers. He loved to golf, bowl, and fish. George was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. He was a little league coach and President of the league in Summit Township. George was a lifelong member of the Siebenbuerger and Sunflower Club. Most of all, George loved being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyce (Nelson) Boxer, and his sister, Sr. Hildegarde, SSJ.
George is survived by his daughter, Kathy Boxer, son, Kevin Boxer (Mary Beth), and granddaughters, Alyssa Boxer and Amy Boxer.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502. The funeral service will be private. Burial is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
