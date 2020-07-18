1/1
George J. Boxer
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
George J. Boxer, 84, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was born in Erie, on October 16, 1935, the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Zielinski) Boxer.

George graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and attended Cathedral Prep. He then became a barber and joined his Father in the family business. George retired after 50 years of devoted service to his customers. He loved to golf, bowl, and fish. George was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers. He was a little league coach and President of the league in Summit Township. George was a lifelong member of the Siebenbuerger and Sunflower Club. Most of all, George loved being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyce (Nelson) Boxer, and his sister, Sr. Hildegarde, SSJ.

George is survived by his daughter, Kathy Boxer, son, Kevin Boxer (Mary Beth), and granddaughters, Alyssa Boxer and Amy Boxer.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502. The funeral service will be private. Burial is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 17, 2020
Kathy, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts will be with you and your family as you go through this.

Edie McMurdy
Edie McMurdy
Coworker
