George J. Lucas, age 77, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Erie VAMC. He was born in Erie, on February 12, 1943, son of the late Enoch and Mary Lucas.
George was an active member of St. James R.C. Church, where he read at Mass for many years and then joined the choir. For 40 years, he loved working at the parish festival. George was an avid hunter and fisherman and a fan and season ticket holder of the Buffalo Bills. He enjoyed Wednesday night horse races at the casino, gardening and tending his peach trees. George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
George is survived by two sons, Christopher Lucas (Kimberly) and Brian Lucas (Catherine Martin); seven grandchildren, Zachary (Kelsy), Julia, Ryan (Brittny), Brandon (Brooke), Jason, and Angela Lucas, and Andrea Montroy; seven great-grandchildren and one soon to be born; and two nieces.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lucas; one son, Kevin Lucas; one sister, Claire Kruszewski; and one brother, Daniel Lucas.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 19, 2020