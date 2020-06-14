George K. Eckendorf, age 89, of Erie passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born in Warren, Pa. on July 9, 1930, a son of the late Karl and Helen (Kiernan) Eckendorf.
George graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1948 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then received his Chiropractic degree from Logan University College of Chiropractic medicine in Saint Louis. He later worked as an electrical equipment technician at Penelec until his retirement in 1991.
George made his wife and family the center of his life. He enjoyed camping, family get togethers, reading and learning, bird watching and being with his dog, Max.While growing up, George was active in scouts. As a father, he became an avid runner, which inspired many of his children to become athletes. George was a Steeler fan, who seldom missed watching a game on television. He was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joann M. (Hoffman) Eckendorf, his children, Mark Eckendorf, wife Pam of Falconer, N.Y., Kathy Mitchell, husband Bob of Erie, Karen First, husband Dave of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Joe Eckendorf, wife Kate of Fairview, Patty Boucher, husband Chris of Girard, and Mariann Foster of Parkman, Wyoming; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. John Eckendorf of Erie and James Eckendorf of Phoenix, Ariz.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will be private in Trinity Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.