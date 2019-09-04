|
September 4, 1934 - August 25, 2019
George passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, Ariz., with his devoted daughters, son-in-law and his beloved dog Sporty by his side.
He is survived by his daughters, Ann Marie (Rico) Francisco and Peggy Abbott, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his companion of 30+ years, Mary Fullerton, of Sarver, Pa.; and his son, George I. (Kristi) Abbott, of Erie, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Abbott; and his sister, Joan Montgomery, all of Butler, Pa.
George was born in Butler, Pa. and attended Buttercup Elementary and Butler High School. He received a B.S. from Slippery Rock University and a Master's Degree from Edinboro State. He also served our country by enlisting in the U.S. Army.
He began his teaching career at Thorn Hill Correctional Center for Boys in Warrendale, Pa. After moving to Erie in 1962, he taught 6th grade at Brookside Elementary. From there he went on to teach 7th grade Social Studies and coach baseball at Harborcreek for many years. He also taught evening classes at Penn State Behrend for ten years.
He was an outstanding athlete and sports enthusiast. His knowledge of games and the players was so vast we often referred to Dad as "Google - Sports." He played short field in the City Rec Slow Pitch League for more than 25 years and was inducted into the Erie Big Ball Hall of Fame in 2010.
Dad had a quick sense of humor, loved his family and friends, golf, hunting, music, the Pirates and the Steelers. He was an avid record collector and went on weekly "treasure hunts," always adding to his collection. He loved to travel the country and said "I am never happier than when I am behind the wheel of a car."
You'll forever be in our hearts. Happy Birthday, Dad. "Takin' it Easy"
In honor of Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Please share a favorite story or memory in the Legacy guest book.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019