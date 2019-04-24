George Malizia, age 91, of Erie, died at home, from complications from Dementia, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.



He was born on February 11, 1928, in Bronx, N.Y., son of the late, Rose (Marchetti) Malizia and Ralph Malizia.



He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947. In 1947, he received a Victory Medal from the United States Navy.



George owned his own business for many years. He also worked for Union Local 333 (now 47) and several nuclear power plants in Southwestern Pennsylvania. George retired as a Master Plumber. After retirement, he worked various jobs, but his last and favorite job, was working as Erie's happiest, most popular Walmart greeter for over 13 years. Wherever he went, he was recognized due to his infectious smile, always followed by a unique "heh heh" snicker.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary DeSanti Malizia, his eight older siblings, Abel, John, John Angelo, Joseph, Florence, Mary, Joanna, and Filomena, and his son-in-law, Eric Zierenberg.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann (Cavicchio) Malizia, and five daughters, Margaret (Rick), Pamela, Stephanie (Tim), Ann Marie, and Jennifer. He and his wife also raised three granddaughters, Alexandrea, (Myles), Ariana, and Azzaraa. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jordon, Zachary, Katherine, Madison, and Sophia, one great-granddaughter, Averie, and his sister-in-law, Gilda Malizia. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive.



Friends may call on Thursday, April 25th, at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Friday, April 26th, at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



George's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the nurses and caregivers of Family Hospice for their tender care and support.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Home Health Care and Family Hospice, at 1700 Peach Street, Ste. 244, Erie, PA 16501, or to the .



