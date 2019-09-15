|
|
George N. Gates, 81, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away on September 5th, at 4:00 p.m., at Hernando Hospice, surrounded by his family.
George was a Marine veteran of four years.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Jean Wetherall Gates, his daughter Heidi Gates Tiffany (Ed) of Erie, Pa., son Bradley Gates of Erie, Pa., sister Geraldine Wargo of Brooksville, Fla., sister Betty Lambert of Brooksville, Fla., brother Harry Gates of Evans City, Pa., brother William (Butch) Gates (Sharon) of Pittsburgh, Pa., sister-in-law Joelene Wetherall of Brooksville, Fla., and brother-in-law Thomas Wetherall (Brenda) of Erie, Pa.
He enjoyed dancing, collecting buttons, and flea marketing. He was a Jolly Jester clown named Hugs and a member of the American Legion 186, Brooksville, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his son Lance Gates and his brother Ronald Gates.
He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019