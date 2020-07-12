1/2
George R. Rovny
1938 - 2020
George R. Rovny, age 81, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his home in his sleep on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is now with the love of his life Corinne "Connie" whom he married October 15, 1960.

He was born in Charleroi, Pa. on September 10, 1938, son of the late George R. and Bertha Yuhas Rovny.

George was a 1956 graduate of Charleroi High School. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering, the first in his family to attend college. He then began his career and worked for over 30 years with General Electric speed variator division. He retired in 1993. He continued to work and was a great example to all as he had various properties that he cared for. He loved being outdoors mowing, cutting wood, picking pears and keeping a garden up until his final days. He was a jack of all trades, he was a problem solver and loved tinkering with anything mechanical.

While hardworking all his life, more than anything, George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and overall wonderful family man. He was known as a nice, kind, quiet, gentle, hardworking man. He always valued and loved keeping family traditions. He made Christmas the most special with a huge buffett and a fresh cut tree. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to family and being outside, he loved sports and particularly followed the Steelers and Pirates from his youth growing up in the Pittsburgh area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Corinne "Connie" Louise Rovny and his sister, Gloria Jennion.

George is survived by his four children, George Rovny (Andrea) of Weatherford, Texas, Sherri Lawrence of Waterford, Keith Rovny of Erie and Corinne (Brian) Bogacki of Edinboro; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His sister, Kathleen Latour also survives, along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Monday, July 13th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Tuesday, July 14th at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Don Fisher of Erie First Assembly officiating. The service can be viewed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory,Inc. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In order to protect the health and safety of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including the use of face masks and social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
JUL
14
Service
12:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
