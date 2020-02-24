Home

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
View Map

George R. Wintemute


1945 - 2020
George R. Wintemute Obituary
George R. Wintemute, 74, of Lake City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Erie VAMC.

He was born on August 24, 1945, in Erie, a son of the late Richard and Catherine (Kasper) Wintemute.

George grew up in the Lake City area, and attended the Rice Avenue Union High School. Following high school, George enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962. Following basic training, he deployed with Troop E, 2nd Armored Cavalry and was stationed at the Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany. He was awarded the Expert Rifle Badge (M-14) and the Sharpshooter Badge (pistol .45)

Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to the Lake City area and eventually became employed as a Lake City Police Officer in 1971. He became Chief of Police there in 1980 and continued as Chief until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 and loved playing Horseshoes with the Schaaf's Farm Thursday night group in Girard, enjoyed bowling hunting, fishing, polka music and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie A. (Lang) Wintemute; and a sister, Roberta Brockway.

George will be greatly missed by his family, which include his daughter, Victoria Wintemute of Lake City; a son, William L. Wintemute (Kelly) of Corry; three sisters, Jackie Furgason (Kenneth), Elizabeth Moss and Helen Little (John); his beloved grandchildren, Rayanne Kimmy and Owen Wintemute; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, with Rev. Ron Whited officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Families of the Wounded Fund Inc., P.O. Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113

To send condolences, visit edderfuuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 24, 2020
