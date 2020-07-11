George W. Linz, age 89, passed away peacefully, at his home, located near Springboro, Pa., on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born on October 23, 1930, in Pittsburgh, to Thomas and Ester (Thompson) Linz, and grew up near Pittsburgh with his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
George attended Carrick High School before moving to his father's farm in 1946.
George married Theresa C. Oros on June 23, 1951 at St. Philips Church in Crossingville, Pa. He enjoyed hunting, family events and loved watching Western movies, the Steelers and Pirates. He cherished spending time with his 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. George and Theresa were award-winning dairy farmers, including numerous Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) awards and Crawford County Conservation Farmer of the Year.
George is survived by his wife Theresa Linz and their eight children: George (Linda) of Bismarck, N.D., Karen Marsh of Stillman Valley, Ill., Celia Keene of St. Louis, Mo., Debra (Doug) Fiely of Springboro, Pa., Gary (Cindy) Linz, Mebane, N.C., Christopher (Teresa) Linz, Canton, Ga., Valerie (Jim) Smith of Springboro, Pa., and Matthew Linz of Springboro, Pa. He is survived by twelve grandchildren: Jacob, Gerald, Michelle, Jeremy, Cindall, Elaina, Derek, Stephanie, Eric, Laura, Kelly and Corey, seven great-grandchildren: Ada, Ida, Braden, Alyse, Jasmine, Garret, and Ryan and siblings: Ruth Ann (Linz) Wertelet of Springboro and Robert Linz of Torrance, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brothers: Thomas "Bud," Charles, David, and sisters: Anna, Lois, and Helen, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins had been called home previously.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Philips Roman Catholic Church, Crossingville at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18th. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville. George's family invites family and friends to attend a luncheon in the church social hall after the memorial service.
Arrangements are being handled by the Mattera Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philips Church and Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.
