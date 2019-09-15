Home

Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
More Obituaries for George Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Willis Pierce Jr.


1931 - 2019
George Willis Pierce, Jr., age 88, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, in Roswell, Georgia on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born in Harborcreek, Pa., on January 5, 1931, the son of late George Pierce Sr. and Jenny Shaner Pierce.

George was a 1949 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. On January 20, 1950 he married his beloved high school sweetheart, Doris N. Witherow.

George was employed in maintenance at Harbor Creek High School for 35 years. He was a long-time and active member of East Lake Road Alliance Church. George and his wife enjoyed many memorable winters in Kissimmee, Florida. He also enjoyed puzzles, hunting, woodworking and creating hand-cut wooden animals and names for friends and family. He also coached Harbor Creek Little League from 1960-1966 and loved watching football and baseball, especially the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Indians.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; infant son, Tommy George Pierce; daughter, Brenda Lee Newcomer; three brothers: Norman, Glenn and Donald and sister, Lois Pierce Best.

George is survived by two children, Barbara Pierce of Timberlake, N.C. and Dick Pierce (Deb) of Alpharetta, Ga.; seven grandchildren: Angela Pierce Mayer (Nerino), Matthew Hutchinson (Amanda), Jeffrey Pierce (Angela), Daniel Hutchinson, Benjamin Newcomer (Heather), Leah Pierce Ritter (Michael), and Taylor Davis; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Wednesday, September 18th from 2-5 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service there at 5:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Matt Guentner of East Lake Road Alliance Church. A brief prayer service will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m., which will be followed by a traditional funeral procession to Lakeside Cemetery, where George will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Doris.

The family respectfully invites friends to wear a plaid shirt or pocket t-shirt and jeans on Thursday morning to honor George and his favorite wearing apparel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the East Lake Alliance Church Building Fund, 4500 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511. Share condolences at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019
