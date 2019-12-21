|
|
George Zavasky, age 94, passed away December 20, 2019, in Erie, Pa. He was born May 4, 1925, in Muse, Pa., the son of Joseph and Mary (Rizak) Zavasky.
He was raised in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh where he attended Schenley High School. George served in the U.S. Army. Following his time in the military, he was employed by U S Steel Corporation, Homestead Works as a Millwright in the 100" Mill for 42 years. On September 4, 1949, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Butala of Munhall. They raised their family in West Mifflin, Pa. and then West Homestead, Pa. before retiring to Titusville, Fla. In 2019, they relocated to The Regency at South Shore, Erie, Pa. to be closer to their son. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past September with a Mass and luncheon attended by family and friends. George loved to travel with Dorothy and his family. They took many trips to destinations including Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, England, Aruba, and the Mediterranean including Rome, Venice, Barcelona, and Croatia. They spent many summer vacations with their children and grandchildren at their time share in Hilton Head, S.C.
George was preceded in death by his parents, half-brothers, Joe Shak (Eleanor), Mars, Pa. and Pete Shak (Marie), Galveston, Texas; brothers, John Zavasky (Peggie), Orange, Calif., and Alex Zavasky (Dorothy), Pittsburgh, Pa.; and sisters, Ann King (Ivy), West Palm Beach, Fla., Mary Siviy (Stephen), West Homestead, Pa., and Helen Zavasky, Pittsburgh, Pa.
George is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Theresa Tucker (Carl), Cincinnati Ohio; son, Michael Zavasky (Jane), Erie, Pa.; grandsons, William Tucker (Le Anne), Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brice Tucker, Cincinnati, Ohio; and granddaughter, Rachel Zavasky, Erie, Pa.; and great-granddaughters, Cassie Tucker and Maggie Tucker, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Family and friends will be received at the Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral Home Inc., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Cathedral, 210 Greentree Road, Munhall, PA 15120. Visit www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 21, 2019