Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Harborcreek United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
South Harborcreek United Methodist Church
Georgia Ann Palmer Allred Obituary
Georgia Ann Palmer Allred, age 69, of Wesleyville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Edna Palmer and Patricia Palmer.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Allred; and a sister, Phyllis Whitten.

She is survived by her daughters, Miriam Aviles of Wesleyville, Teresa Moffett of Lawrence Park, and Tina Mondine (Mike) of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Markell, Jayden, Cecelia, Clara, and Charlotte; two sisters, Paula Snyder (Rodney), and Debora Rinn, both of Erie; one brother, Donald Palmer (Connie) of New Jersey; and two great-granddaughters.

Georgia was an active member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church and served in many capacities, most recently the Shawl Ministry and the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies.

Georgia enjoyed reading and camping, and recently returned from a girls' trip with women she had been camping with for 40 years. She also enjoyed an annual trip to Cook Forest with her family, which Georgia was able to participate in this year. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved and was proud of her children and grandchildren. Georgia was beloved by all who knew her and will be missed by all.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Monday at the South Harborcreek United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, 7929 McGill Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 20, 2019
