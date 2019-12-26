|
Georgia Sue DeMarco, age 85, of Erie, passed from this life on Monday, December 23, 2019.
She was born on April 26, 1933, the second of four children of Alta and Domenic DeMarco
Her siblings are Ronald P., and David H. (both deceased) and Barbara D. Griffin, living in Salt Lake City.
While attending schools in the Erie Public School System, she participated in many local sports events, including playing four years with the Erie Skippers women's softball team.
While a student at Slippery Rock, she played and excelled in softball, tennis, soccer and field hockey teams and earned a Master's Degree in Physical Education.
She began her teaching career in Fairview, Pa. and continued on to teaching PE in California, Utah, and back to Erie where she taught at Villa Maria Academy until retiring in 1997.
Miss D, as her students fondly called her, loved gardening, sports, especially softball, her Italian heritage and food, tinkering in and around her home in Fairview, sports cars, but most of all, her Villa students and friends.
Friends may call on Saturday, December 28th at St. Mary's Home, Asbury Ridge from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019