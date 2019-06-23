|
Gerald A. "Jerry" Christiansen, 49, of Erie, formerly of Albion, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 17, 2019. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio on April 16, 1970, a son of Carolyn Christiansen and the late James Christiansen Jr.
Jerry was a graduate of Northwestern Sr. High School. He was very musically and artistically inclined and truly enjoyed sharing these talents with others. He loved his cartoons, especially Looney Tunes. Jerry loved to meet and interact with people and make them smile … to him, every encounter was an opportunity for a friend-in-the-making.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Christine (James) King of West Springfield; a brother,
Mike (Beth) Christiansen of Albion and numerous nieces, extended family and friends, ETC., Etc., etc. …
Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o the funeral home or the Barber National Institute 100 Barber Pl. Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019