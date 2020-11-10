1/1
Gerald A. Jerry Renaud
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Gerald A. "Jerry" Renaud, age 62, of Wesleyville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday November 9, 2020. He was born in Erie on July 23, 1958, son of the late John and Doris Renaud.

Jerry attended Harbor Creek High School. He first worked at Levine's Auto Part Store and then General Electric for 39 years until his retirement. Jerry enjoyed gardening, fixing cars and was a jack of all trades to fix anything in need of repairs.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Rachel Conroe; his wife, Mary Renaud; two sisters, Judith Belfiore (Daniel) and Roberta "Bobbi" Renaud; one brother, Kenneth Renaud (Helyn); five grandchildren, Lillian, Landon, Riley, Liam and Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Renaud on February 20, 2016.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty House for Veterans, c/o EUMA, 1033 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 9, 2020
Mary, I'm so sorry to hear about Jerry. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonny Peterman Heintzel
Classmate
