Gerald A. "Big J" Pedersen, age 81, of Summit Township, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1939 in Salamanca, N.Y., the son of the late Jens O. and Clara E. Belin Pedersen.
Gerald was employed at Triangle Tool as a tool maker and was very proud of his work. He was also proud of his Scandinavian heritage. He enjoyed gun collecting, shooting, hunting, woodworking, and reading. Big J loved to write and tell limericks; some clean, some not so!
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first ex-wife Dian Pedersen Craig, his second wife Teresa DeSantis Pedersen, one son Greg Pedersen, daughter-in-law Valerie Pedersen, and one sister Barbara Merrit.
He is survived by two sons; Mike Pedersen (Tami), David Pedersen (Stephanie), step-daughters; Mary Beth Holt (Craig), Jeannine Zimmer (Robert), one sister Joyce Russell (Don), and grandchildren: Henry, Holly, Zach, and Loren Pedersen, Alyssa Zimmer Johns, and Arica Zimmer.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with all Covid-19 restrictions.
Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
