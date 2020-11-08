1/1
Gerald A. "Big J" Pedersen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald A. "Big J" Pedersen, age 81, of Summit Township, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1939 in Salamanca, N.Y., the son of the late Jens O. and Clara E. Belin Pedersen.

Gerald was employed at Triangle Tool as a tool maker and was very proud of his work. He was also proud of his Scandinavian heritage. He enjoyed gun collecting, shooting, hunting, woodworking, and reading. Big J loved to write and tell limericks; some clean, some not so!

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first ex-wife Dian Pedersen Craig, his second wife Teresa DeSantis Pedersen, one son Greg Pedersen, daughter-in-law Valerie Pedersen, and one sister Barbara Merrit.

He is survived by two sons; Mike Pedersen (Tami), David Pedersen (Stephanie), step-daughters; Mary Beth Holt (Craig), Jeannine Zimmer (Robert), one sister Joyce Russell (Don), and grandchildren: Henry, Holly, Zach, and Loren Pedersen, Alyssa Zimmer Johns, and Arica Zimmer.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with all Covid-19 restrictions.

Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved